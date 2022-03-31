Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

LOGI stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 41.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

