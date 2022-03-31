Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0229 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.46.
About Localiza Rent a Car (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Localiza Rent a Car (LZRFY)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.