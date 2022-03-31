Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0229 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.46.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

