Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 230,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 99,112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 71,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.