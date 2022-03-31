Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 14,081 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

