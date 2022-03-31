Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases 5,704 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $76.85 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

