Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,179 shares of company stock worth $10,805,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

NYSE:SO opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.