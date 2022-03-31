Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.