Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $713,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 62,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 859,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after buying an additional 82,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $154.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

