Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $161.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $132.13 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

