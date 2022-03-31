Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 16,000 Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Zedge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 287.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zedge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zedge by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Zedge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Zedge from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98. Zedge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 37.67%.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

