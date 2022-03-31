Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 11,205 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $9,503,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,199 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

