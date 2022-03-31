Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $497.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.89 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

