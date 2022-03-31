Lithium Americas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 23,301 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,337 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

