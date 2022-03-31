Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $8,451,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $7,122,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $332.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

