Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

Shares of ZS opened at $239.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.17. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

