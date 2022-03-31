Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 2,972 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

