Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of UDR by 19.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.09%.
UDR Profile (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.