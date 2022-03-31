Lincoln National Corp Invests $215,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
