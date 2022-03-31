Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

