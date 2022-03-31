Lincoln National Corp Buys New Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 695,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after purchasing an additional 545,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE AMC opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 839,180 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,348. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.