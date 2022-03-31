Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.
LINC stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
