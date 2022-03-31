Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

LINC stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

