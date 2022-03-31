Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST) Insider Purchases £198,000 in Stock

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor purchased 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £198,000 ($259,365.99).

LST stock opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Thursday. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

Get Light Science Technologies alerts:

Light Science Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing (CEM) products. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control. The company was formerly known as LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.