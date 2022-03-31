LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Financial Contrast

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84% LifeMD -65.57% N/A -148.19%

27.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oncology Institute and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 3 0 3.00

LifeMD has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 326.14%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Risk & Volatility

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeMD has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncology Institute and LifeMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.42 -$10.93 million N/A N/A LifeMD $92.88 million 1.17 -$60.90 million ($2.27) -1.55

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats LifeMD on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. LifeMD sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

