Liberum Capital Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Hold

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.82) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

