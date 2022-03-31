Lethean Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $604,315.41 and approximately $45.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,226.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.67 or 0.07226139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00275338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.08 or 0.00811142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00106071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012458 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.21 or 0.00462054 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.00411699 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

