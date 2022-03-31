Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Lowered to $93.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

