LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.
LC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.11.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 296,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
