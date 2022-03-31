LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,135 shares of company stock valued at $542,136 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 296,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

