LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target Cut to €118.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €134.00 ($147.25) to €118.00 ($129.67) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF remained flat at $$113.80 during trading on Tuesday. 32 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.19. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $113.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

