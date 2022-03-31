Lead Wallet Price Up 25.7% This Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $44,311.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.35 or 0.07207923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,212.73 or 1.00079556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047279 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

