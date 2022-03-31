LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

NYSE:LCII opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.96 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2,527.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

