Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

LRMR stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $72.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.22. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50,795 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

