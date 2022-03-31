Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,233. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

