Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $12.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landec by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Landec by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Landec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

