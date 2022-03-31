Landbox (LAND) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00

Landbox (LAND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a market cap of $79,225.59 and $55.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.53 or 0.07164708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,655.56 or 0.99742625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

