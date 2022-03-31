Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.72 Million

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $129,591.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars.

