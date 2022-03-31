Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lam Research worth $137,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $553.41. 14,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,539. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $555.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

