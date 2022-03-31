Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

