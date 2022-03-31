Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,029. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after purchasing an additional 485,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,893,000 after buying an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,855,000 after buying an additional 431,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

