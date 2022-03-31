Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.