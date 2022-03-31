Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $43.30. Approximately 241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Krones from €122.00 ($134.07) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

