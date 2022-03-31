Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.72. 999,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,649,484. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

