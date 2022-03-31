Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 379 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.13. 79,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,848. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.47 and its 200 day moving average is $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

