Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 1.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

