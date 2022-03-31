Krilogy Financial LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,983,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,580,000 after acquiring an additional 210,403 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 490,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,610. The company has a market cap of $289.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $164.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

