Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404,172 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $18,271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 171,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.70. 22,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $108.12.

