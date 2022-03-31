Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stryker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.35. 1,552,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.71. The company has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

