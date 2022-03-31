Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. Koppers has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Koppers by 75.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 14.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Koppers by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Koppers by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 21.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.