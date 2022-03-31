Konomi Network (KONO) Market Cap Achieves $7.96 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $1.03 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00106760 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.