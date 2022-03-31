Knowles (NYSE:KN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,706 shares of company stock worth $3,855,512 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 27.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 178.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 138,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.