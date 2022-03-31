KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $430.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $450.10.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,747. KLA has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $5,296,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $598,653,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of KLA by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.